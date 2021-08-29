Critical Survey: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) versus Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Sema4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 2.85% 17.47% 3.48% Sema4 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Pennant Group and Sema4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.16 $15.74 million $0.77 38.65 Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Sema4 shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and Sema4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sema4 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.17%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Sema4.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Sema4 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

