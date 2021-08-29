Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years.

CRT stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.76.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

