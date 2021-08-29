CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.