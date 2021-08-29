Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $16,424.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.