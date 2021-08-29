Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $15,677.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

