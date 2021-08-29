Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 12,907 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.96 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

