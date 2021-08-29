Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 7,109 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

