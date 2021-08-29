Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,363 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $261.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

