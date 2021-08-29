Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,286 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

