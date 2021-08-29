Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 4,938 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $41,228,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 141.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 103.8% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 62,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.