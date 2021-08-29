Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 5,869 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

