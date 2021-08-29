Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 606 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $224.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.