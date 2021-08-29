Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 7,768 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

