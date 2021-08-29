Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,568 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

