Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 14.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,731,000 after buying an additional 169,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

AWK stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

