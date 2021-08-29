Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,170 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.63. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

