Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,216 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Autodesk by 254.3% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 6,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $39,702,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 38,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

ADSK stock opened at $315.64 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

