Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $21.05 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,918.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,726.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

