Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $22.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.