Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after buying an additional 94,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $13,979,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

