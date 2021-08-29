Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $239.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

