Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

