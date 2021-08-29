Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 739,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,191,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter.

IAGG opened at $55.80 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.60.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.