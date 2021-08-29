Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,827,000 after buying an additional 587,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

DHI opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

