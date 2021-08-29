Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11,026.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Square by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $268.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.10, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

