Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.