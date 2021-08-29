Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

