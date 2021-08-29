Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

