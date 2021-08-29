Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Match Group by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 64.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.