Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 112.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 244.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18.

