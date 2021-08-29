Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 13,736 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNP stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

