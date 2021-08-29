Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 2,270 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

