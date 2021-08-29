Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 26,199 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.57% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,416,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,088,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

