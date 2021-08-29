Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 3,027 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

