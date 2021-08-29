Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 8,811 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $10,363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,160,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 70,441 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

