Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,662,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

