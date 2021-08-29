Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

