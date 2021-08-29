Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,700,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

