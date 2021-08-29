Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,187 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $294.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

