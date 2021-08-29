Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 356 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after buying an additional 504,941 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,299,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $305.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

