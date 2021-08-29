Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $413.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $414.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.