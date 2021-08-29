Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,908 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,928 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in eBay by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $76.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

