Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,368 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.