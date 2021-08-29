Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,494 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ opened at $193.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $193.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.