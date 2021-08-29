Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

