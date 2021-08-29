Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 783 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $452.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.