Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock valued at $21,236,722 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

