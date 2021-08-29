Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $170.19 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

