Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

