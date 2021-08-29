Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $45,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $632.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 752.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $575.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $635.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

